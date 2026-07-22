ARTICLE
22 July 2026

Join Jason Adelstone Tomorrow For The Cannabis Brief LIVE: Cannabis Rescheduling After The Hearing

HS
Harris Sliwoski

Contributor

Harris Sliwoski logo
Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.
Explore Firm Details
Harris Sliwoski attorney Jason Adelstone joins industry experts for a live webinar examining the current state of federal cannabis rescheduling following the DEA administrative hearing process. The panel will analyze recent regulatory developments and discuss what cannabis businesses should monitor as the legal landscape continues to shift.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Jason Adelstone
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jason Adelstone ’s articles from Harris Sliwoski are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries
Harris Sliwoski are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. PT, Harris Sliwoski attorney Jason Adelstone will join fellow cannabis industry professionals for a live webinar, The Cannabis Brief LIVE: Cannabis Rescheduling After the Hearing.

The discussion will examine where federal cannabis rescheduling stands following the DEA administrative hearing process, what recent developments mean for the industry, and what cannabis businesses should be watching in the months ahead. Panelists will also discuss the practical implications for operators as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

Jason regularly advises cannabis businesses on licensing, regulatory compliance, commercial transactions, and day-to-day operational issues. As a member of Harris Sliwoski’s nationally recognized cannabis practice, he helps clients navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges with practical, business-focused guidance.

Whether you’re a cannabis operator, investor, entrepreneur, or industry professional, this webinar is an excellent opportunity to hear from experienced practitioners on one of the most closely watched issues facing the industry today.

The webinar begins tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PT. Registration is free, and you can reserve your spot here.

We hope you’ll join Jason and the rest of the panel for what promises to be a timely discussion of the latest developments surrounding cannabis rescheduling and their potential impact on the industry.

Join Jason Adelstone Tomorrow For The Cannabis Brief LIVE: Cannabis Rescheduling After The Hearing

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jason Adelstone
Jason Adelstone
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More