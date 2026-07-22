Tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. PT, Harris Sliwoski attorney Jason Adelstone will join fellow cannabis industry professionals for a live webinar, The Cannabis Brief LIVE: Cannabis Rescheduling After the Hearing.

The discussion will examine where federal cannabis rescheduling stands following the DEA administrative hearing process, what recent developments mean for the industry, and what cannabis businesses should be watching in the months ahead. Panelists will also discuss the practical implications for operators as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

Jason regularly advises cannabis businesses on licensing, regulatory compliance, commercial transactions, and day-to-day operational issues. As a member of Harris Sliwoski’s nationally recognized cannabis practice, he helps clients navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges with practical, business-focused guidance.

Whether you’re a cannabis operator, investor, entrepreneur, or industry professional, this webinar is an excellent opportunity to hear from experienced practitioners on one of the most closely watched issues facing the industry today.

The webinar begins tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PT. Registration is free, and you can reserve your spot here.

We hope you’ll join Jason and the rest of the panel for what promises to be a timely discussion of the latest developments surrounding cannabis rescheduling and their potential impact on the industry.

Join Jason Adelstone Tomorrow For The Cannabis Brief LIVE: Cannabis Rescheduling After The Hearing