The Week In Weed: June 12, 2026

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Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have more news from Virginia. Trulieve lists on Wall Street. Idaho could prohibit cannabis legalization ballot initiatives. And finally, the WNBA now permits its players to use cannabis
VIRGINIA
This was the year that the Old Dominion was supposed to get a retail cannabis market. But, that didn’t happen. Cue the Charlie Brown football analogy, with Governor Abigail Spanberger in the Lucy role. But wait! Could there be a way forward for cannabis sales after all? Well, possibly. The Governor and members of the legislature are in discussions over a budget bill right now, and cannabis could become a part of that. Of course, only time will tell…
TRULIEVE
Nothing says mainstream business success like a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). And this week, Trulieve became the first U.S. cannabis company to appear on the world’s largest stock exchange. Trading under the symbol TRLV, company shares were available to buy and sell starting Wednesday. This is possible because medical marijuana was rescheduled, and Trulieve completed a corporate restructuring that decoupled its medical operations from its adult-use activities.
IDAHO
As we’ve been in many states across the country, sometimes cannabis is legalized by a ballot initiative. In Idaho, there’s a move afoot to make sure that doesn’t happen. Voters in the Gem State (and we’ve discussed Idaho so much in this column that we no longer need to look up its nickname) may be presented with two cannabis options on the November ballot. One would legalize medical marijuana in the state. Supporters of the measure have turned in what they believe are more than enough signatures to ensure it will appear on the ballot. The other measure would dictate that only the legislature could legalize cannabis or other controlled substances. Will voters vote to deny themselves the right to vote on this issue? And what if both measures pass? Which measure will take precedence? Stay tuned!
AND FINALLY
Earlier this month, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) reached a new collective bargaining agreement. One noteworthy change from previous agreements is that cannabis was removed from the banned substances list.
Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week.
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