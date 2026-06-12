The Week In Weed: June 12, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have more news from Virginia. Trulieve lists on Wall Street. Idaho could prohibit cannabis legalization ballot initiatives. And finally, the WNBA now permits its players to use cannabis

VIRGINIA

This was the year that the Old Dominion was supposed to get a retail cannabis market. But, that didn’t happen. Cue the Charlie Brown football analogy, with Governor Abigail Spanberger in the Lucy role. But wait! Could there be a way forward for cannabis sales after all? Well, possibly. The Governor and members of the legislature are in discussions over a budget bill right now, and cannabis could become a part of that. Of course, only time will tell…