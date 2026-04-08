The Week In Weed: April 3, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the U.S. Army announced a new policy regarding cannabis convictions. A member of Congress would like an update on the federal rescheduling timeline. New York celebrates an important milestone. And finally, watch what kind of grass you're putting in your Easter baskets.

U. S. ARMY

The United States Army announced recently that it was relaxing its policy concerning prior drug convictions. Army Regulation 601-210 eliminates the requirement of a waiver for a single conviction of possession of marijuana or a single conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia. As more states legalize cannabis, it seems unfair to penalize potential recruits for behavior in one state that would be legal in another. The new policy takes effect on – you guessed it – 4/20.

RESCHEDULING

Regular readers may recall that late last year, the President directed the Justice Department to reschedule marijuana. Members of the cannabis industry were beside themselves with joy, predicting the rapid rise of a national market, as well as unicorns and rainbows and...well you get the picture. The Blunt Truth retained its membership in the "I'll believe it when I see it" club. Fast forward to spring 2026, rescheduling has not yet happened, and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) would like to know where things stand. He sent a letter to the Attorney General and the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration asking for an update. If he gets a response, we'll let you know.

NEW YORK

Legal cannabis has traveled a rocky road in New York – we won't go through every twist and turn here. Suffice it to say, it's been complicated. But believe it or not, the Empire State is now celebrating its 5-year cannaversary! The 600th legal dispensary opened on March 31, exactly five years since adult-use legalization.

AND FINALLY

If you're planning to travel to Canada to celebrate the Easter or Passover holidays, make sure not to bring in or take out any cannabis. Buying it and consuming it while you're there is absolutely fine, but no transporting across the border is allowed.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

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