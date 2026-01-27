ARTICLE
27 January 2026

The Buzz: Cannabis News & Policy Update | January 2026

HH
Holland & Hart

Contributor

Holland & Hart logo

Welcome back to the buzz, our monthly cannabis news and policy update. Your at-a-glance source for regulatory developments, agency announcements, and trends impacting the cannabis industry.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Rachel Gillette and Jennifer Benda
In this edition of the buzz, highlights include:

  • Federal momentum shifts: Executive Order directing DOJ to expedite marijuana rescheduling to Schedule III has no timeline; Smart Approaches to Marijuana vows to challenge
  • New market milestones: KY launches first legal medical sales after 3-year wait; VA preps for adult-use commerce with July licensing applications and November sales
  • Tax battles intensify: MI's new 24% wholesale tax faces court challenges; ME bumps adult-use sales tax to 14% but cuts cultivation taxes
  • Hemp regulations tighten: MI moves intoxicating hemp into regulated cannabis market; TX proposes consumable hemp regulations; NM adopts new hemp rules; OH restricts intoxicating hemp sales to dispensaries
  • Markets under threat: Repeal initiatives targeting existing adult-use programs advance in AZ, ME, and MA—signature collection underway for 2026 ballots; FL legalization ballot initiative challenged in court

Read Here

Authors
Photo of Rachel Gillette
Rachel Gillette
Photo of Jennifer Benda
Jennifer Benda
