The Buzz: Cannabis News & Policy Update | November 2025

Welcome back to the buzz, our monthly cannabis news and policy update. Your at-a-glance source for regulatory developments, agency announcements, and trends impacting the cannabis industry.
In this edition of the buzz, highlights include:
- Federal hemp shakeup: Trump signs the spending package bill, banning most consumable hemp products starting November 2026. Hemp industry pushes Congress for a regulatory framework.
- Hemp Litigation: Jushi Holdings files an $80M lawsuit against DoorDash and Total Wine over hemp beverage sales, potentially setting precedent for delivery platform liability. 10th Circuit joins other circuits confirming states can enact stricter hemp regulations than the Farm Bill.
- High-stakes cannabis cases: CannaProvisions asks SCOTUS to hear their case challenging the federal marijuana prohibition under the Commerce Clause; SCOTUS will hear a gun rights case involving marijuana users. Amicus brief in 280E challenge, New Mexico Top Organics v. Commissioner, will reveal industry perspectives.
- New Markets: With a new Democratic Governor, VA will likely fast-track legislation to regulate adult-use sales in 2026; WI considers legalizing medical cannabis.
- State policy updates: OH seeks to cap retailers at 400 and cut concentrate potency; MI's new 24% wholesale tax faces court challenges; and MA proposes to reduce its Cannabis Control Commission, increase retail license caps, and eliminate the vertical integration requirement.
- State Markets on the chopping block: Ballot measures underway in MA and ME to repeal adult-use marijuana frameworks approved by voters almost 10 years ago.
