Bipartisan AGs Tell Congress It's High Time To Fix The Farm Bill's Definition Of Hemp

A bipartisan coalition of 39 AGs sent a letter to congressional leaders urging Congress to clarify the definition of "hemp" in the 2018 Farm Bill.
  • A bipartisan coalition of 39 AGs sent a letter to congressional leaders urging Congress to clarify the definition of "hemp" in the 2018 Farm Bill. The AGs stress that Congress never intended to legalize psychoactive or synthetic THC products and that clarification will ensure such products are recognized as illegal.
  • According to the letter, certain companies have exploited an ambiguity in the 2018 Farm Bill's definition of "hemp" to manufacture and sell synthetic, intoxicating THC products under the guise of legality. The AGs argue that these products are often more intoxicating than marijuana; lack uniform age limits, labeling standards, and safety requirements; and are marketed to minors in forms including candies.
  • The coalition contends that state-level efforts to outlaw the products will lead to an uneven patchwork of bans and regulations. They ask Congress to shut down the synthetic THC industry by clarifying the definition of "hemp" and restoring the Farm Bill's original intent to legalize only non-intoxicating industrial hemp.
  • We have previously reported on state AG actions to protect consumers from illegal THC product sales, including efforts in Connecticut, Kansas, and Nebraska.

