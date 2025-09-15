ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Webinar Replay | Cannabis Without Borders

HS
Harris Sliwoski

Contributor

Harris Sliwoski logo
Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.
Explore Firm Details
If you missed our live session last week, the replay of Cannabis Without Borders: Global Policy & Market Trends is now available!
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Harris Sliwoski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

If you missed our live session last week, the replay of Cannabis Without Borders: Global Policy & Market Trends is now available!

Watch the recording here: Harris Sliwoski LLP Webinars – Cannabis Without Borders

In this discussion, Harris Sliwoski attorneys Jason Adelstone and Vince Sliwoski delved into the rapidly changing world of international cannabis policy. From Europe's regulatory frameworks to emerging markets in Africa and Latin America, they broke down where cannabis policy is advancing—and what it means for U.S. entrepreneurs and investors.

Key takeaways included:

  • How decriminalization differs from true regulatory frameworks
  • Investor advantages in international markets, including relief from 280E tax burdens
  • The role of international drug treaties in shaping trade and compliance
  • Opportunities for U.S. stakeholders as global medical markets expand

Whether you're an investor, entrepreneur, or legal professional, this replay offers practical insights into navigating cannabis opportunities across borders.

Webinar Replay | Cannabis Without Borders

Webinar Replay | Cannabis Without Borders

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Harris Sliwoski
Harris Sliwoski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More