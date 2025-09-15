If you missed our live session last week, the replay of Cannabis Without Borders: Global Policy & Market Trends is now available!

Watch the recording here: Harris Sliwoski LLP Webinars – Cannabis Without Borders

In this discussion, Harris Sliwoski attorneys Jason Adelstone and Vince Sliwoski delved into the rapidly changing world of international cannabis policy. From Europe's regulatory frameworks to emerging markets in Africa and Latin America, they broke down where cannabis policy is advancing—and what it means for U.S. entrepreneurs and investors.

Key takeaways included:

How decriminalization differs from true regulatory frameworks

Investor advantages in international markets, including relief from 280E tax burdens

The role of international drug treaties in shaping trade and compliance

Opportunities for U.S. stakeholders as global medical markets expand

Whether you're an investor, entrepreneur, or legal professional, this replay offers practical insights into navigating cannabis opportunities across borders.

Webinar Replay | Cannabis Without Borders

