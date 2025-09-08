The Week In Weed: September 5, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the MORE Act was reintroduced, and the SAFER Banking Act got some support. Roger Stone came out in favor of rescheduling cannabis. Texas banned all THC and CBD vapes. And finally, what's that smell at the U.S. Open?

MORE AND SAFER

As Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) prepares to end his House career, he has once again introduced the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. This would go a step further than rescheduling cannabis; it would remove it from the Controlled Substances Act schedule entirely. What are the chances this passes and becomes law? Based on past history, to say they are slim is wildly optimistic.

But it wasn't just MORE that was in the news this week; the SAFER Banking Act also got some attention. 32 Attorneys General, from both red and blue states, sent a letter to Congressional leaders and ranking members of the House and Senate Banking Committees asking them to pass the SAFER Banking Act or something similar. Although the House has considered this in prior sessions, the Senate has never had floor debate. The chances aren't looking good in the 119th Congress either.

RESCHEDULING SUPPORT

Many lawmakers and members of past administrations have expressed support for rescheduling cannabis. But when someone with a tattoo of Richard Nixon (who signed the Controlled Substances Act) on his back says it's time to get past the reefer madness, that's newsworthy. In a recent op-ed in Marijuana Moment, Stone argues that Washington is out of touch with the majority of Americans, and that rescheduling is a necessary first step to full removal from the Schedule.

TEXAS

The Texas legislature has gotten a lot of press lately, but we'll leave the redistricting discussion to others. One of the laws passed during the state's 2025 regular session was a ban on all cannabis vapes. Although low-THC oil vapes that fall within the state's medical marijuana law are allowed, everything else (THC, CBD, hemp) is now illegal. This is a blow to the industry, but not as catastrophic as a complete hemp ban (which is currently under consideration) would be.

AND FINALLY

As tennis fans know, the U.S. Open tournament is currently underway in Flushing Meadows. For years, the rackets have competed with the racket of the neighborhood – you know you're in a big city. Recently, players have also had to contend with smell of cannabis. "It's like Snoop Dogg's living room," was one description.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

