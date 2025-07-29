After Texas Governor Vetoed The Total Ban, Low-THC Consumables May Stay On Shelves

Discussions on SB 5 (Formerly SB 3) Began Today in Texas' 89th Legislature 1st Special Session

Minutes before the June 22, 2025 deadline, Texas Governor Greg Abbott surprised many by vetoing Senate Bill 3—the proposed ban on all consumable hemp products containing THC.

The veto is a major victory for Texas's booming hemp industry, estimated to be worth $5.5 billion. "Senate Bill 3 is well-intentioned," Governor Abbott said, but the bill went too far, presenting "valid constitutional challenges." He emphasized the need for legislation that can withstand legal scrutiny in his veto proclamation: "Allowing Senate Bill 3 to become law—knowing that it faces a lengthy battle that will render it dead on arrival in court—would hinder rather than help us solve the public safety issues this bill seeks to contain." Governor Abbott acknowledged the many Texan businessowners that invest millions to responsibly grow, produce, and market safe products for adults. Noting that Texas needs to add regulations to ensure safety, Governor Abbott added SB 3 to the top of the Special Session's agenda.

In response to the veto, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a supporter of SB 3, has not backed down from his stance against hemp products, accusing Governor Abbott of wanting to "legalize recreational marijuana" and signaling that he will push for a ban again during the Special Session. Senator Charles Perry, who authored SB 3 & SB 5, acknowledged that Governor Abbott "raised some legitimate concerns." However, Senator Perry expressed optimism, saying he has "all the confidence in the world" that the Special Session will "alleviate and address [Abbott's] concerns."

Industry leaders, however, welcomed the veto. Heather Fazio, director of the Texas Cannabis Policy Center, called Abbott's decision "a win for freedom and free markets" specifically because the hemp-derived products industry in Texas supports over 8,500 retailers and generates $3.5-8 billion annually. Jonathan Miller, general counsel for U.S. Hemp Roundtable, called the veto "a seminal moment for hemp farmers and businesses across the country."

Texas' Legislative Special Session started yesterdat and can last up to 30 days. During the Session, the legislators may only work on the governor's agenda items. Fortunately for hemp businessowners and consumers, the legislators who fought against a total ban have a second bite of the apple.

