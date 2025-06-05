ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Massachusetts Proposes New Framework For Hemp-Derived Products

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

United States Massachusetts Cannabis & Hemp
Daniel P. McGee
The Massachusetts Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy , a bipartisan committee of both senators and house members, favorably reported on H4160, "An Act Modernizing the Commonwealth's Cannabis Laws". The bill now moves to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.

The new legislation establishes an updated and modernized regulatory framework for hemp-derived products sold, marketed and distributed in the Bay State. The legislation provides for the legal sale of hemp-derived THC beverages through licensed retail channels and protects non-intoxicating wellness products such as CBD topicals, salves and supplements.

The Cannabis Control Commission will be charged with implementing the new regulations, which tailor the rules and regulations to product type, potency, and use. The legislation also includes licensing, labeling, and testing standards to further curtail the sale of intoxicating compounds in Massachusetts.

We will continue to keep you updated on this legislation as it moves forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel P. McGee
Daniel P. McGee
