Salk Institute Creates Comprehensive Genetic Atlas Of Cannabis

As reported in News Medical Life Sciences, researchers from the Salk Institute have created the most comprehensive, high-quality, and detailed genetic atlas of cannabis to date. The team analyzed 193 different cannabis genomes, revealing an unprecedented diversity, complexity, and untapped opportunity within this foundational agricultural species. This landmark achievement was the result of a multi-year collaboration with Oregon CBD, Oregon State University, and the Hudson Alpha Institute of Biotechnology.

Todd Michael, senior author of the study and research professor at Salk indicated "[o]ur team constructed the most complete genetic map, or pangenome, of the cannabis plant to date by analyzing nearly 200 diverse cannabis genomes, showing that we are just starting to see the full potential of this amazing plant. With this new genomic blueprint, we can now apply modern breeding to unlock novel compounds and traits across agriculture, medicine, and biotechnology."

www.news-medical.net/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.