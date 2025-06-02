Salk Institute Creates Comprehensive Genetic Atlas Of Cannabis

As reported in News Medical Life Sciences, researchers from the Salk Institute have created the most comprehensive, high-quality, and detailed genetic atlas of cannabis to date. The team analyzed 193 different cannabis genomes, revealing an unprecedented diversity, complexity, and untapped opportunity within this foundational agricultural species. This landmark achievement was the result of a multi-year collaboration with Oregon CBD, Oregon State University, and the Hudson Alpha Institute of Biotechnology.
