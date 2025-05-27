Texas House Changed SB 3 Dramatically… Before A Late-Night Amendment Slashed It To Match Senate's Version For Approval

The complete ban on consumable hemp will soon head to Governor Abbott's desk and go into effect September 1, 2025.

Two months and three public hearings lead to an SB 3 that still allowed the sale of consumables with 2018 Farm Bill-levels of THC, excluding vapes. The House Committee on State Affairs, chaired by the author of its version of SB 3 Rep. Ken King (R-88) aimed to regulate low-THC hemp, rather than ban it.

"I read about the 1920s. I don't think Prohibition worked in [the] 1920[s]. It's not gonna work in [the] 2020[s]."

Rep. King offered his counter option after considering the failure of Prohibition in the United States. As advocates and businessowners in the hemp industry started to believe that the House would pass the "regulation instead of elimination" version of SB 3, however, Rep. Oliverson (R-130) introduced an amendment that set SB 3 back to its original, senate-approved form. The amendment bans consumable hemp with any trace of THC.

"As a physician, I cannot in good conscience support a system where Texans self-medicate with unregulated, inconsistent and highly potent intoxicants."

Rep. Oliverson was met with over an hour of discussion, during which many members stated plainly that Texans will still have options for hemp and cannabis if a total ban is approved—but those options will be found underground and from the illicit market.

According to Rep. James Talarico (D-50), "This ban is a gift to the cartels."

Rep. Talarico was a final speaker in opposition before the third and final vote to approve SB 3. After discussing how helpful SB 3 will be to cartels, he stressed the importance of legal hemp to adults looking to relax, seniors looking to manage chronic pain, and veterans looking to manage symptoms of PTSD. Despite Rep. Talarico's message, House Representatives approved Rep. Oliverson's amendment before approving the final version of SB 3 with a 95-44 vote. Though SB 3 will travel through the Senate again because of the addition of a "stair-step" approach to enforcement and punishment, its original author, Senator Perry (R-28) announced his support for the minor changes while Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick thanked the House for approving the bill and "protect[ing] Texas children and adults."