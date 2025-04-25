The Week In Weed: April 11, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see Delaware dealing with a delay in setting up a retail market. A move to put a legalization initiative on the ballot in Oklahoma has begun. Federal re-scheduling seems unlikely to happen. And finally, at least one restaurant is gearing up for 4/20.

DELAWARE

The launch of Delaware's retail cannabis market has hit a snag. The FBI previously rejected two versions of a fingerprinting system for criminal background checks of industry workers. Now the legislature has become involved, with Rep. Ed Osienski (D) and Sen. Trey Paradee (D) introducing a bill to fix the issue. Osienski, who has spearheaded the move to legalize cannabis in the state, is hoping that the legislation will solve the problem.

I am optimistic that these changes will provide the necessary fix to get Delaware's adult use cannabis market back on track.

OKLAHOMA

Back in 2023, Oklahoma voters rejected an adult-use cannabis legalization ballot initiative. This came as a bit of a surprise, as the medical marijuana market's omnipresence had earned the state the unofficial nickname of Tokelahoma. Voters may have another opportunity to weigh in, as Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action have filed a proposal, known as State Question 837. Further developments as events warrant.

FEDERAL RE-SCHEDULING

Late last week, the administration released its Statement of Drug Policy Priorities. Notably absent from the agenda was cannabis re-scheduling. On the plus side for the industry is the absence of any openly hostile mention of marijuana. This has to be cold comfort for those who thought the administration would actively work on moving cannabis to Schedule III.

AND FINALLY

4/20 is fast approaching, and if you find yourself in San Francisco, you may want to check out the "Munchie Melt" at Ike's Love and Sandwiches. A collaboration with Weedmaps, the sandwich features roast beef and every type of cheese Ike's offers.

Be well everyone; we'll see you next week.

Originally published 11 April 2025

