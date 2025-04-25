ARTICLE
25 April 2025

The Week In Weed: April 11, 2025

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see Delaware dealing with a delay in setting up a retail market.
United States Delaware Cannabis & Hemp
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see Delaware dealing with a delay in setting up a retail market. A move to put a legalization initiative on the ballot in Oklahoma has begun. Federal re-scheduling seems unlikely to happen. And finally, at least one restaurant is gearing up for 4/20.

DELAWARE

The launch of Delaware's retail cannabis market has hit a snag. The FBI previously rejected two versions of a fingerprinting system for criminal background checks of industry workers. Now the legislature has become involved, with Rep. Ed Osienski (D) and Sen. Trey Paradee (D) introducing a bill to fix the issue. Osienski, who has spearheaded the move to legalize cannabis in the state, is hoping that the legislation will solve the problem.

I am optimistic that these changes will provide the necessary fix to get Delaware's adult use cannabis market back on track.

OKLAHOMA

Back in 2023, Oklahoma voters rejected an adult-use cannabis legalization ballot initiative. This came as a bit of a surprise, as the medical marijuana market's omnipresence had earned the state the unofficial nickname of Tokelahoma. Voters may have another opportunity to weigh in, as Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action have filed a proposal, known as State Question 837. Further developments as events warrant.

FEDERAL RE-SCHEDULING

Late last week, the administration released its Statement of Drug Policy Priorities. Notably absent from the agenda was cannabis re-scheduling. On the plus side for the industry is the absence of any openly hostile mention of marijuana. This has to be cold comfort for those who thought the administration would actively work on moving cannabis to Schedule III.

AND FINALLY

4/20 is fast approaching, and if you find yourself in San Francisco, you may want to check out the "Munchie Melt" at Ike's Love and Sandwiches. A collaboration with Weedmaps, the sandwich features roast beef and every type of cheese Ike's offers.

Be well everyone; we'll see you next week.

Originally published 11 April 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More