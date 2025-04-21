ARTICLE
21 April 2025

UPDATE: Double Duty – NC Attempts To Tackle Intoxicating Hemp And Medical Marijuana In Single Bill

Yesterday, H.B. 563 passed second reading in the North Carolina Senate by a vote of 33-9. Two additional amendments were considered and adopted prior to the floor vote.
United States North Carolina Cannabis & Hemp
Stephen L. Bartlett
One adopted amendment, proposed by Senator Lazarra, made certain technical revisions to the existing bill and also revised the restrictions for "Inhalable Products" to clarify that the restrictions apply to "Inhalable Product[s] for Vaporization." The revised text is included in full below:

Inhalable Product for Vaporization Restrictions. – Any hemp-derived consumable product intended for inhalation by vaporization shall not be sold in a container that contains more than 3 milliliters of hemp-derived cannabinoids, in the aggregate, of one or more of the following hemp-derived cannabinoids:

(1) Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

(2) Delta-7 tetrahydrocannabinol.

(3) Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol.

(4) Delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol.

For the purposes of this subsection "vaporization" includes the heating of hemp-derived oil to release aerosolized hemp-derived cannabinoids."

The other adopted amendment, proposed by Senator Rabon, expanded the new Medical Cannabis Production Commission from 11 members to 13 members. The additional two members are required to be: 1) a pharmacist licensed in the State and appointed by the General Assembly upon recommendation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in accordance with G.S. 120-121; and 2) a medical doctor licensed in the State with five years of experience practicing in an emergency room appointed by the General Assembly upon recommendation of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate in accordance with G.S. 120-121.

Two other amendments were tabled, including one proposed by Senator Meyer that would legalize the possession and sale of cannabis for recreational purposes in the state.

Originally Published 21 June 2024

