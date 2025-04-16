ARTICLE
16 April 2025

And They're Off! Kentucky Cannabis Business License Application Window Opens

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
As expected, today the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis' online application portal went live. The office is now accepting applications for cannabis business...
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Stephen L. Bartlett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As expected, today the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis' online application portal went live. The office is now accepting applications for cannabis business licenses through the online portal, which will remain open until August 31, 2024. In parallel with the launch of the application portal, the Executive Director of the medical cannabis program released new guidance for applicants entitled Guidance re Provisional Licenses, Change of Location Requests, and Lottery Selection for Dispensary Licenses.

Please join us on July 15, 2024 as my colleagues Jesse Alderman and Mike McQueeny dive into the guidance document and unpack many of the complexities involved in completing and submitting a cannabis business license application.

Originally published 01 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen L. Bartlett
Stephen L. Bartlett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More