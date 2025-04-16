And They're Off! Kentucky Cannabis Business License Application Window Opens

As expected, today the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis' online application portal went live. The office is now accepting applications for cannabis business licenses through the online portal, which will remain open until August 31, 2024. In parallel with the launch of the application portal, the Executive Director of the medical cannabis program released new guidance for applicants entitled Guidance re Provisional Licenses, Change of Location Requests, and Lottery Selection for Dispensary Licenses.

Originally published 01 July 2024

