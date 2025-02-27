ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Michigan Distributes Nearly $100 Million In Cannabis Tax Revenue To Local Entities And Tribes

HM
Honigman

Contributor

Honigman logo

United States Michigan Cannabis & Hemp
Kevin M. Blair, James H. Combs, Kathryn D. Doyle
+7 Authors

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced last week that nearly $100 million is being distributed to 302 local entities and tribes from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. This distribution includes 108 cities, 36 villages, 80 townships, 74 counties, and 4 tribes, with each eligible municipality, county, and tribe receiving over $58,200 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness in their jurisdiction. For the first time, over $931,000 will be distributed among four federally recognized tribes in Michigan. In total, more than $331 million was available for distribution from the Marihuana Regulation Fund for the 2024 fiscal year, supported by a 10% adult-use marihuana excise tax and other fees. Additionally, over $116 million was allocated to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education, and another $116 million was directed to the Michigan Transportation Fund. Local entities and tribes can use these funds for schools, roads, and other community needs. For more detailed information, including specific amounts received by each entity, visit https://www.michigan.gov/treasury/local/share.

