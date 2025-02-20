Q&A With The Founder Of California's Humboldt Family Farms

This article is part of a series spotlighting honorees of the Cannabis 50, our annual list of individuals, organizations, entertainers, and others who made a positive impact on the cannabis industry in the past year. View previous articles articles in the series here.

Humboldt Family Farms is more than just a cannabis brand — it's a testament to the legacy, innovation, and passion that define the heart of California's cannabis culture. The company embraces the essence of sustainable living and regenerative practices, producing premium Sungrown cannabis that celebrates Humboldt County's rich heritage.

From crafting unparalleled terpene profiles using a traditional wood fire curing method to curating their Private Reserve Program showcasing exceptional strains like Maui Waui and Sour Diesel, Humboldt Family Farms stays true to its mission: to preserve the craft of small family farms while delivering cannabis that connects people to nature and tradition.

We recently spoke with Scott Vasterling, the founder and owner of Humboldt Family Farms, to learn more about his personal cannabis journey and vision for the industry's future. Here are excerpts from our conversation ...

Can you share your experience in the cannabis industry?

In many ways, I feel the industry chose me. I've been using cannabis as medicine since high school in the late '80s. In 2002, I moved to the Sungrown cannabis mecca of Humboldt County to work for a Fortune 100 health and wellness company. That's where I met my wife, whose family was involved in cultivation under California's Proposition 215. Over the past 20+ years, I've seen firsthand the benefits of regenerative Sungrown cannabis and committed myself to promoting these family farms through policy, community, and now business via the Humboldt Family Farms collaborative brand.

What unique perspectives do you think athletes, entertainers, brands, and creators bring to the industry?

I believe authentic passion and commitment to one's craft drives innovation and success. The perspectives of these professionals, who have spent tens of thousands of hours practicing, testing different algorithms, and visualizing outcomes, bring a positive influence to the cannabis industry.

What were the biggest highlights and most positive changes for you, and for the cannabis industry at large, in 2024?

2024 was a great year in the normalization of cannabis in California and across the U.S. In Sacramento, Humboldt Family Farms was one of the first cannabis brands to conduct on-site sales and consumption at a sanctioned state fair with our retail partner, Embarc. Corndogs, cotton candy, cannabis, and roller coasters — it was a highlight for us and a significant step forward for the industry.

On a personal level, being elected Chair of the Cannabis Advisory Committee under the California Department of Cannabis Control was a tremendous honor and opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

What are your predictions for how the cannabis industry will evolve over the next 2-3 years? What are you most excited about? What are you most concerned about?

Over the next 2-3 years, cannabis will continue to grow and become more normalized with greater access to markets. I'm most excited that consumers are becoming more educated about their cannabis, paying attention to where, how, and why their flower is being cultivated. They're realizing it's not all about the highest THC per dollar.

One of my biggest concerns is that we don't fix Section 280E. Cannabis professionals and businesses should be treated fairly, and the vast majority of Americans support federal legalization. Without tax reform, small businesses will continue to struggle unnecessarily.

What are your top goals in this industry as we move into 2025 and beyond?

My goal is to continue creating solutions, both in business and policy, that help Sungrown craft family farms gain access and support with consumers at retail. Ensuring these farms have a viable path forward is essential for the industry's sustainability and growth.

