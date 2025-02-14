Q&A With Death Row Records Cannabis CEO Tiffany Chin

Under Snoop Dogg's visionary leadership, Death Row Records has evolved from a legendary music label into a groundbreaking cannabis brand, perfectly blending hip-hop history with premium cannabis products. With the launch of Death Row Records Cannabis (DRRC) and Snoop's innovative dispensary, Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.), the brand is redefining the intersection of culture and cannabis.

To celebrate its roots and honor one of its most iconic artists, DRRC recently released a limited-edition collection inspired by 2Pac — a tribute to the deep connection between two hip-hop legends. Now available at the flagship S.W.E.D. Store LAX, the brand continues to make waves with its high-quality strains and packaging that proudly features the classic Death Row logo.

We recently asked Tiffany Chin, CEO of DRRC, a few questions about the brand's unique position in the cannabis space, the vision behind its expansion, and where she sees the industry heading in the coming years.

What inspired the launch of Death Row Records Cannabis?

Cannabis consumption is synonymous with music, and what better label to represent vibing with cannabis consumption than Death Row Records? Purchased and revitalized by Snoop Dogg back in early 2022, Snoop wanted to bring an easily accessible and high-quality brand of cannabis to all his fans and fans of music.

What unique perspectives do you think athletes, entertainers, and creators bring to the industry?

The different methods of access are always interesting to hear from megastars like Snoop Dogg. He brings an interesting perspective due to his longevity representing his love of the plant, as well as his global recognition around everything he does.

What are your predictions for how the cannabis industry will evolve over the next 2-3 years?

More and more consolidation and potential closures; from the ashes, rises the phoenix ... hopefully with the history of the industry, new players can learn from any mistakes and side-step pitfalls that have been common for previous brands and operators.

What are your top goals in this industry as we move into 2025 and beyond?

Expanding the DRRC and S.W.E.D. brands nationwide, as well as internationally.

