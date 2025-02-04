Q&A With Cannabis Beverage Leader Uncle Arnie's

Since its debut in May 2020, Uncle Arnie's has been revolutionizing the cannabis beverage market. Renowned for its eye-catching, retro-inspired branding and bold, vibrant flavors, this California-based brand has rapidly grown from its origins in the Golden State to reach markets across the country — including Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio, Connecticut, New Jersey, and more.

With its more recent venture into hemp-derived beverages, available for online purchase nationwide, Uncle Arnie's is solidifying its reputation as a leader in the cannabis beverage space across the U.S.

We recently sat down with Theo Terris, CEO of Uncle Arnie's, to explore the dynamic cannabis beverage industry and the exciting developments shaping its future. Here are highlights from our conversation ...

Can you share your experience in the cannabis industry?

In general, it's been a roller coaster. We've had our ups and downs as a business, and I never in a million years thought it would be this challenging, but I wouldn't change this experience for anything. I've learned so much along the way, and I'm truly lucky to have the best partners, team, and family to help support me throughout this journey. The exciting part is that we've never been in as good a spot as we are right now. It's crazy to think about how far we've come, but even more than five years in, it still feels like the first inning for cannabis beverages.

What were the biggest highlights and most positive changes for you, and for the cannabis industry at large, in 2024?

Drinking cannabis has become the buzz of the year! States like Minnesota, which have fully regulated THC beverages, have demonstrated the enormous potential of this category. Cannabis drinks are no longer just a niche product — they're proving to be a significant and growing trend.

What are your predictions for how the cannabis industry will evolve over the next 2-3 years? What excites you most?

THC beverages are poised to go mainstream. Expect to see them featured in more bars, restaurants, wine and liquor stores, music venues, stadiums, and beyond. With such widespread accessibility, the stigma surrounding cannabis will gradually diminish, paving the way for broader acceptance and integration into everyday social settings.

What are your top goals in this industry as we move into 2025 and beyond?

As we move into 2025 and beyond, our top goals are to solidify our position as a leader in the cannabis beverage category, while also becoming pioneers in educating the market about the unique benefits and experiences cannabis can offer. We are committed to continuing to bring out the fun in cannabis, creating products and experiences that are welcoming, enjoyable, and approachable for all.

