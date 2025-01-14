What To Expect For Global Cannabis Law Reform In 2025

As the U.S. cannabis community awaits the resumption of the DEA's administrative law hearing on rescheduling marijuana later this month, this blog will take a glimpse at the ever-dynamic global landscape of cannabis policy. While some countries may expand, retract, or maintain the progress seen in 2024, much attention will focus on the key developments that marked the past year. Notably, Europe saw significant movement in cannabis policy.

Key global cannabis law developments in 2024

What to expect for global cannabis law developments in 2025

Despite the promising advances in 2024, 2025 may see increased resistance from conservative governments opposed to cannabis liberalization. Several countries may face setbacks or even roll back their cannabis reforms:

Germany : While several municipalities, including Frankfurt, are moving forward with commercial cannabis pilot programs, the Christian Conservative Party, expected to gain control after February's snap elections, has indicated opposition to further expansion, particularly Phase II. Despite this, a poll showing 59% support for marijuana legalization suggests that a full reversal of Phase I is unlikely. Even if the Christian Conservatives take power, recriminalizing cannabis would be difficult without forming a coalition that includes pro-cannabis parties, which is unlikely. Thus, while pilot programs may be at risk, the current system isn't likely to be reversed.

: While several municipalities, including Frankfurt, are moving forward with commercial cannabis pilot programs, the Christian Conservative Party, expected to gain control after February's snap elections, has indicated opposition to further expansion, particularly Phase II. Despite this, a poll showing 59% support for marijuana legalization suggests that a full reversal of Phase I is unlikely. Even if the Christian Conservatives take power, recriminalizing cannabis would be difficult without forming a coalition that includes pro-cannabis parties, which is unlikely. Thus, while pilot programs may be at risk, the current system isn't likely to be reversed. The Netherlands : Despite a rightward shift in the 2023 elections, the governing coalition has confirmed it will not halt the regulated coffee shop trials. Delayed by supply issues, these trials are now set to fully implement regulated sales by April of this year.

: Despite a rightward shift in the 2023 elections, the governing coalition has confirmed it will not halt the regulated coffee shop trials. Delayed by supply issues, these trials are now set to fully implement regulated sales by April of this year. Thailand : Following its election win in 2023, the Pheu Thai Party which initially campaigned on placing cannabis back on the controlled substances list, has softened its stance. The Party's initial plans to criminalize marijuana appear to be off the table. The government is now focused on regulating the cannabis market, which may include some form of regulated commercial sales. Restrictions will likely be placed on the current unregulated market, but the shift towards regulation suggests that prohibition is not on the horizon. This move could also position Thailand for entry into the global medical marijuana trade.

: Following its election win in 2023, the Pheu Thai Party which initially campaigned on placing cannabis back on the controlled substances list, has softened its stance. The Party's initial plans to criminalize marijuana appear to be off the table. The government is now focused on regulating the cannabis market, which may include some form of regulated commercial sales. Restrictions will likely be placed on the current unregulated market, but the shift towards regulation suggests that prohibition is not on the horizon. This move could also position Thailand for entry into the global medical marijuana trade. Czech Republic : Initially aiming for full legalization of commercial cannabis, the Czech Republic shifted focus in 2024 under pressure from the EU regarding UN treaty obligations. Chechia is seeking a framework similar to Germany's, with provisions for personal cultivation and possession limits. Additionally, the government is working on a regulatory regime for low-THC hemp (not exceeding 1%), including HHC, as part of its "Psychomodulatory Substances" regime.

: Initially aiming for full legalization of commercial cannabis, the Czech Republic shifted focus in 2024 under pressure from the EU regarding UN treaty obligations. Chechia is seeking a framework similar to Germany's, with provisions for personal cultivation and possession limits. Additionally, the government is working on a regulatory regime for low-THC hemp (not exceeding 1%), including HHC, as part of its "Psychomodulatory Substances" regime. Ukraine: Ukraine's medical marijuana program, which has faced delays, is set to roll out in early 2025. Initially, it will only serve patients with specific forms of cancer and war-related PTSD. While access will be highly restricted, there is hope that additional conditions may be included in the future. Currently there are no medical marijuana products available to patients, but that is expected to change in early 2025.

Big picture thoughts for cannabis law in 2025

In 2025, conservative governments may pose challenges to expanding cannabis reforms. However, the full repeal of existing cannabis laws seems unlikely.

Recently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights underscored the failure of the War on Drugs and advocated for a shift toward regulatory frameworks that prioritize public health over punitive measures. These "alternative regulatory approaches" seek to reduce the influence of the black market and cartels, boost tax revenues, and fund social programs aimed at mitigating the impact of drugs on society.

Hopefully these principles will gain traction, and governments will continue moving away from the failed war on drugs in favor of common-sense cannabis regulation.

What To Expect For Global Cannabis Law Reform In 2025

