The Week In Weed: January 3, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. Last week, we looked back at 2024; this week we look forward to 2025. Where will cannabis be legalized? What's the outlook for the industry? What about banking or rescheduling? So many questions...

2025 PREDICTIONS

Marijuana Business Daily – all about the economic outlook for the industry

Business of Cannabis – predictions from industry executives

Leafly – answers to your questions, in Magic 8 Ball style

Marijuana Moment – which states are most likely to legalize

Nasdaq – predictions on rescheduling, other legislation and the industry as a whole

Cannabis Management Review – predictions on the industry as a whole and companies in the industry

MJBizCon – industry leaders offer their thoughts

So what will 2025 bring for cannabis? Only way to find out is to wait and see.

Be well everyone – we'll be back next week. Wishing all of you a happy and healthy new year!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.