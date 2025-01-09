The Week In Weed: January 3, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. Last week, we looked back at 2024; this week we look forward to 2025. Where will cannabis be legalized? What's the outlook for the industry? What about banking or rescheduling? So many questions...
2025 PREDICTIONS
- Marijuana Business Daily – all about the economic outlook for the industry
- Business of Cannabis – predictions from industry executives
- Leafly – answers to your questions, in Magic 8 Ball style
- Marijuana Moment – which states are most likely to legalize
- Nasdaq – predictions on rescheduling, other legislation and the industry as a whole
- Cannabis Management Review – predictions on the industry as a whole and companies in the industry
- MJBizCon – industry leaders offer their thoughts
So what will 2025 bring for cannabis? Only way to find out is to wait and see.
Be well everyone – we'll be back next week. Wishing all of you a happy and healthy new year!
