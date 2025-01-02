The Week In Weed: December 20, 2024

Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we check in on Nebraska, of course. We also report on the situation with Minnesota's licensing lottery. We have some information on the proposal in Texas to ban THC. And finally, we pass along a job ad.

NEBRASKA

Another week, another update on the Nebraska situation. If this is the first you're hearing of the Cornhusker State's attempt to legalize medical marijuana and set up a retail market, see pretty much every issue of Week in Weed since early November. This week, we note that Governor Jim Pillen (R) issued a proclamation stating that the two ballot initiatives dealing with cannabis had passed. In addition, the appeal of a state trial court's decision to allow the initiatives to stand, despite irregularities with some of the signature collection, will be heard by the state's Supreme Court, bypassing the Court of Appeals. As if that weren't enough excitement, a second lawsuit has been filed in the state district court, arguing that the initiatives should be invalidated because cannabis is illegal under federal law. Stay tuned!

MINNESOTA

If all had gone according to plan, Minnesota would have had their adult-use cannabis licensing lottery earlier this month. But that's not how things are playing out. Legal challenges to the state's process for choosing awardees have pushed the lottery date back to May or June of 2025. A social equity lottery will go forward, and those not chosen will be eligible to enter a general lottery. Social equity applicant verification will begin in January and both social equity and general applications will be accepted starting in February.

TEXAS

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R) has proposed a complete ban on THC in Texas. A 2019 state law allowed for commercial hemp production, allowing only trace amounts of non-intoxicating THC. Patrick alleges that retailers have exploited loopholes in the law to sell items with far greater amounts of THC and to target children. Obviously, the hemp industry is opposed to this plan. The US Hemp Roundtable said defeating the proposal would be one of their top priorities.

AND FINALLY

If you'd like to combine your writing prowess, photography skills and love of cannabis, Toker's Guide has a position for you. The online dispensary directory is looking for reviewers for various products in several states and Washington, DC. Note: a medical marijuana card is required for positions in Florida where, as we know, adult-use cannabis is not legal.

Be well everyone – next week's post will be our annual Year in Weed issue!

