6 Predictions For The Future Of The Cannabis Industry

It's been a rollercoaster year for cannabis. From the Department of Justice proposing the rescheduling of cannabis to ongoing expansion in states like Ohio, Missouri, New York, and Florida to the adoption of intoxicating hemp products by many in the industry, the market continues to evolve at a breakneck pace.

So, what's next for the cannabis industry?

We asked some of the dynamic organizations on the 6th Annual Cannabis 50 list to share insights on what they think the future of cannabis holds. Below are their responses.

How Will the Cannabis Industry Evolve Over the Next Year?

Tiffany Chin, CEO, Death Row Records Cannabis

"More and more consolidation and potential closures; from the ashes, rises the phoenix ... hopefully with the history of the industry, new players can learn from any mistakes and sidestep pitfalls that have been common for previous brands and operators."

Joe Pearce, Marketing Director, Happy Munkey

"I see the legal NYC market becoming saturated as more licenses get rolled out and illicit vendors are closed down. Brands will have to be creative with how they set themselves apart and provide an excellent customer experience."

Kristina Lopez, Founder and CEO, House of Puff

"The cannabis industry is at a pivotal moment, especially here in New York, where the market is still finding its footing post-legalization. Over the next year, I predict we'll see a shift toward more consumer-focused products as brands work to demystify cannabis and meet demand for convenient, discreet options. We're likely to see innovation in form factors like low-dose edibles, beverages, and sprays — products that appeal to a broader audience beyond traditional consumers."

Scott Vasterling, Founder, Humboldt Family Farms

"Over the next 2-3 years, cannabis will continue to grow and become more normalized with greater access to markets. I'm most excited that consumers are becoming more educated about their cannabis and starting to care and pay attention to where, how and why their flower is being cultivated and realizing that it's not all about just the highest THC per dollar One of my biggest concerns is that we don't fix 280E. Cannabis professionals and businesses should be treated fairly and the vast majority of Americans are in favor of federal legalization."

"Drinking cannabis will start to become more mainstream. You will start seeing it at more bars, restaurants, wine and liquor stores, music venues and stadiums, and more. With it being so accessible, the stigmatization will slowly fade."

Deborah Saneman, CEO, Würk

"Looking ahead, we predict the cannabis industry will continue to stabilize, with operators placing greater emphasis on scalability and profitability rather than rapid expansion. Advances in technology and data analytics will likely play a significant role in shaping how businesses refine their operations and adapt to evolving regulations. What excites us most is the growing recognition of cannabis as a legitimate and impactful industry, coupled with the increasing availability of tools to help operators succeed. However, we are also mindful of potential challenges, including persistent regulatory hurdles, restricted access to capital, and competition from the illicit market. Addressing these issues will require collaboration across the industry and a continued focus on advocacy, innovation, and education."

