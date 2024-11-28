ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Gentlemen, Start Your Engines: DEA's Marijuana Rescheduling Hearing Begins Monday

HP
Hyman, Phelps, & McNamara

Contributor

Hyman, Phelps, & McNamara logo

Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, the largest FDA-focused law firm in the U.S., specializes in comprehensive legal solutions for companies regulated by the FDA and related agencies like the DEA, CMS, and USDA. The firm assists with regulatory compliance, product lifecycle management, marketing compliance, and due diligence, offering practical, responsive, and client-focused legal strategies. With extensive experience across the food, drug, and medical device sectors, their team supports businesses throughout the supply chain, providing tailored guidance to management, scientists, and compliance officers.

Explore Firm Details
Last May the Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("NPRM") to transfer marijuana from schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA") to schedule III.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Larry K. Houck
Authors

Last May the Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("NPRM") to transfer marijuana from schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA") to schedule III. Schedules of Controlled Substances: Rescheduling of Marijuana, 89 Fed. Reg. 44,597 (May 21, 2024).. The NPRM was consistent with the Department of Health and Human Services' finding that marijuana has a currently accepted medical use in the U.S. and its views about abuse potential and physical or psychological dependence. The CSA requires scheduling actions through formal notice and comment rulemaking on the record after opportunity for a hearing.

If DEA reschedules marijuana to schedule III, regulatory controls applicable to schedule III controlled substances would apply as well as marijuana-specific requirements and any controls that might be implemented to meet U.S. treaty obligations. Drugs containing any substance within CSA's definition of "marijuana" would remain subject to the applicable prohibitions in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

DEA announced in August after receiving over 43,500 comments in response to the NPRM that it would hold a public hearing regarding the proposed rescheduling. Schedules of Controlled Substances: Rescheduling of Marijuana, 89 Fed. Reg. 70,148, (Aug. 29, 2024). The "preliminary hearing," which will begin Monday, December 2nd at 9:30 a.m. in DEA's North Courtroom at its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, will serve to address legal and logistical issues and future dates for the evidentiary hearing on the merits. No witness testimony will be offered nor received on Monday. Only designated participants and credentialed media members may attend. The public may access the hearing virtually at www.DEA.gov/live.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Cannabis & Hemp
Authors
Photo of Larry K. Houck
Larry K. Houck
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More