Cannabis Ballot Initiatives Ahead Of The 2024 Election

With the 2024 election today, several states are once again putting cannabis legalization on the ballot, with varying degrees of reform at stake. Here's a look at the key measures that voters will consider:

Florida

Floridians will vote on a constitutional amendment for adult-use marijuana. This marks the second attempt after a similar measure was blocked in 2020 due to misleading language. Now, Amendment 3, championed by Smart and Safe Florida, has gained the necessary approvals. However, the measure lacks provisions for criminal justice reform, social equity, employment protections and home cultivation, reflecting a narrower focus on legalization without broader reforms. The constitutional amendment will need 60 percent of the vote for passage.

Nebraska

Nebraskans will face two separate medical marijuana measures. Initiative 437, also known as the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Patient Protection Act, would protect patients and caregivers from arrest for the use of medical cannabis, while Initiative 438, also known as the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Regulation Act, would establish a state regulatory commission overseeing the manufacturing, distribution, delivery and dispensing of cannabis for medical purposes.

North Dakota

For the third time in six years, North Dakotans will vote on adult-use marijuana. Measure 5 faces an uphill battle, with recent polling indicating 57 percent opposition. The measure allows home cultivation but does not address criminal justice, social equity or employment protections, which are often key components of legalization efforts.

South Dakota

South Dakota's Initiated Measure 29 represents yet another attempt to legalize adult-use marijuana, following a tumultuous journey. After the state simultaneously legalized medical and adult-use marijuana in 2020, the latter was overturned by the state Supreme Court. A subsequent measure failed narrowly in 2022. Like North Dakota's, this measure permits home cultivation but omits broader reforms.

As the landscape for cannabis reform evolves, these measures highlight differing approaches among states. Voters in these states will play a critical role in shaping cannabis policy through their choices at the ballot box.

