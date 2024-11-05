New York AG Takes Another Big Hit Against Unlicensed Cannabis Sales

- New York AG Letitia James secured a judgment against cannabis dispensary company Jaydega 7.0 and its owner (collectively, "Jaydega") for operating without a license in violation of state cannabis laws.
- According to the AG's office, Jaydega ignored a June 2023 notice and order from the Office of Cannabis Management to stop operating without a license, and was then subject to a judicial closing order that shut down the dispensary later that year.
- The judgment requires Jaydega to pay $9.5 million in disgorgement and civil penalties.
- We have previously reported on the New York AG's and Connecticut AG William Tong's enforcement actions against cannabis retailers and wholesalers engaging in similar conduct.
