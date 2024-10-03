Senator Wyden Proposes Legislation To Regulate Hemp-Derived Cannabis As Distinct Product Class

Senator Wyden introduced legislation in an effort to create a new regulatory class of products that would consist of hemp-derived cannabis products. While products that are hemp-derived and have low

Senator Wyden introduced legislation in an effort to create a new regulatory class of products that would consist of hemp-derived cannabis products. While products that are hemp-derived and have low levels of delta-9 THC are not regulated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, they can still be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as foods, dietary supplements, drugs, or medical foods. This proposed legislation would provide a new distinct regulatory class specifically for these products, allowing them to remain on the market under FDA regulation.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) has introduced new legislation that would regulate the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry. The "Cannabinoid Safety and Regulation Act" would establish a regulatory regime for products that contain hemp cannabinoids. The law would require manufacturers to register with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and test their products for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, chemical byproducts, and additives. FDA will be tasked with developing rules for the manufacture and testing of these products. Additionally, the law would set a federal age limit of 21 on hemp-derived products, and prohibit the sale of synthetic cannabinoids. Labeling and packaging requirements will also be established to ensure that products are not designed to appeal to children, and accurately convey potency, risks of consumption, and lack of FDA review or approval. www.cannabissciencetech.com/...

