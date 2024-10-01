The Week In Weed: September 27, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we're taking a deep dive into the world of intoxicating hemp. We'll check in on the latest attempts to regulate the plant in California and Missouri, and we'll see one state where restrictions on use are being relaxed. Which state, you ask? The answer may surprise you! And we note that a new federal hemp bill was introduced recently. And finally, USC and Cookies announced a partnership.

CALIFORNIA

We start our look at hemp regulations in California, where we reported a couple of weeks ago that new regulations banning hemp with any detectable level of THC were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D). These regulations are now in effect, having been approved by the state's Office of Administrative Law. The hemp industry is not happy. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable, along with other hemp companies, including Cheech and Chong's, have filed suit to challenge these regulations.

MISSOURI

We promised "further bulletins as events warrant" in our last report on the Show Me State, and today, we deliver. Governor Mike Parsons (R) ordered a ban on sales of intoxicating hemp, which prompted the Missouri Hemp Trade Association to file a request for a temporary restraining order against the ban. Now Richard Moore, general counsel for the state's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has said that the state's concern is only with "misbranded" products. It appears at this point that only products making medical claims will be banned. Stay tuned...

SOUTH CAROLINA

But wait! It's not all doom and gloom for the hemp industry. South Carolina, one of only nine states without a medical marijuana program, has ruled that hemp THC drinks are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. Those drinks do have to contain not more than 0.3% THC, however, which must be determined on a case-by-case basis. So it's not a blanket pronouncement that all THC drinks are allowed. Still, compared to other hemp news this week, this seems like a win.

FEDERAL HEMP BILL

Hemp action is not confined to the states. This week Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced a bill that would establish national hemp standards and give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the authority to regulate the industry. The cannabis industry voiced strong support for the measure. According to Senator Wyden's press release, the Cannabinoid Safety and Regulation Act (CRSA) is endorsed by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the National Cannabis Industry Association, National Industrial Hemp Council, and hemp industry associations from California, Colorado, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Virginia, and Texas. The only fly in the ointment is that the 118th Congress is coming to an end, so we are probably waiting until next year for any action.

AND FINALLY

As September draws to a close, the leaves start to change color, the temperatures fall, and the college football season gets underway. One of those colleges will be displaying a cannabis company's logo on their merchandise and throughout their stadium. Cookies and USC have announced a three-year partnership deal – the first time in NCAA history that a member school has partnered with a cannabis company.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

