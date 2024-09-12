Cannabis practice co-chair Jesse Alderman spoke with the Boston Globe surrounding the firing of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission leader Shannon O'Brien, leaving multiple questions in its wake. Jesse commented on the existing bottom-up issues in the industry that remain unsolved in the industry and with the Commission even after this step was taken.



Read the full article. (Subscription required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.