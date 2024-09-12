Cannabis practice co-chair Jesse Alderman spoke with the Boston
Globe surrounding the firing of Massachusetts Cannabis Control
Commission leader Shannon O'Brien, leaving multiple questions
in its wake. Jesse commented on the existing bottom-up issues in
the industry that remain unsolved in the industry and with the
Commission even after this step was taken.
Read the full article. (Subscription required)
