ARTICLE
12 September 2024

With O'Brien Out, Industry Hopes Cannabis Commission Can Get Back To Business

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
Cannabis practice co-chair Jesse Alderman spoke with the Boston Globe surrounding the firing of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission leader Shannon O'Brien, leaving multiple questions in its wake.
United States Massachusetts Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Jesse Harlan Alderman
Authors

Cannabis practice co-chair Jesse Alderman spoke with the Boston Globe surrounding the firing of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission leader Shannon O'Brien, leaving multiple questions in its wake. Jesse commented on the existing bottom-up issues in the industry that remain unsolved in the industry and with the Commission even after this step was taken.

Read the full article. (Subscription required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jesse Harlan Alderman
Jesse Harlan Alderman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More