Whether you support them or not, intoxicating hemp products are probably not going to be around for much longer in their current form. States, municipalities, and even the federal government have begun a clampdown on these products. In no particular order, I'll address a few reasons why the back half of 2024 will be a bad stretch for intoxicating hemp products.

First, let's talk about Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, a 2024 US Supreme Court decision. Loper ended what's often referred to as "Chevron deference." To vastly oversimplify, Chevron deference required federal courts to defer to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes, even if courts did not agree with those interpretations. With Chevron dead, courts will not be required to defer to agencies and courts can decide, on their own, whether an agency's interpretation was within its statutory authority.

Ever since Loper was decided, there have been a million different theories on how it could affect the cannabis and hemp industries. [For the record, I agree with folks like Shane Pennington who argue that Loper will not affect rescheduling.]

When it comes to hemp though, Loper may in theory have more of an impact, as my colleague, Vince Sliwoski, argued prior to Loper's publication. That's because the DEA routinely issues what amount to opinion letters as to whether this or that cannabinoid is or is not a schedule I narcotic. Under Loper, if there were any statutory ambiguity, the DEA's interpretation would no longer be given deference. That's not to say that the DEA might not prevail, but it means the deck would be less stacked in DEA's favor.

That all said, all of this is almost certainly academic – at least if Congress passes the Farm Bill with proposed amendments that would ban intoxicating hemp products. If that happens, the DEA won't need to opine on the legality of many (if not most or all) intoxicating hemp products. The law would have already changed to prohibit them expressly.

But what happens if the upcoming Farm Bill doesn't contain bans on intoxicating hemp products? Things will almost certainly not end there. The FDA, which has been hostile to many hemp products since the day the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, could simply claim products are adulterated or misbranded and seek to pull them from the market. It does this with kratom, which is an unscheduled plant, and there's no reason why it could not do it here (subject again to FDA having to prove its case in a post-Loper court challenge).

Things are also not looking great for intoxicating hemp products at the state and local levels. The State of Virginia, for example, just levied nearly $11 million in fines against more than 300 retailers allegedly selling state-prohibited intoxicating hemp products. Out west, the Colorado attorney general sued a business in June for allegedly selling super-high THC products marketed as federally legal hemp.

We also assume that there is a lot of local enforcement actions that go under the radar – things like state or local public health officials pulling products from shelves or warning stores. That can be harder to track if for no other reason than it doesn't often make the news. We also assume that a lot of the reports concerning enforcement against alleged illegal marijuana stores or operators, including in places like New York, may miss the legal nuances between intoxicating hemp products and illegal cannabis products.

All in all, it's hard to say how widespread enforcement is against intoxicating hemp products. But it is happening, and with increasing frequency. Even if the federal government doesn't step in and end intoxicating hemp products via a new Farm Bill – which seems to be what will happen – we expect that state-level efforts to restrict or ban these products will continue.

As always, stay tuned to the Canna Law Blog for additional updates on hemp and intoxicating hemp products.

