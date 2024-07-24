Lighting Up The Legal Scene: How Cannabis Arbitration Can Ease The Burden On California Courts

When California opened up for recreational cannabis licensing in 2018, cannabis businesses began sprouting up like wildflowers. This growth has been exciting but due to market volatility and the decline in the state's cannabis market, legal disputes are also on the rise. California courts are now jam-packed with cannabis-related disputes to the consternation of many judges. Thankfully, there may be a solution to this problem: arbitration. Let's delve into how the cannabis industry got here and how arbitration can help it continue to bloom.

The Cannabis Boom

When California gave the green light to recreational cannabis, the industry exploded. Dispensaries, growers, and related businesses began to bring in billions of dollars. This boom created thousands of jobs and boosted the state's economy, generating substantial tax revenue. However, the market began to spiral out of control due to things like regulatory overload, competition with the illegal market, high taxes, and more.

With the decline in California's cannabis market came many lawsuits – from partnership disputes, to contract breaches, to intellectual property infringement cases, and everything in between. These cases are clogging up the courts, making it hard for businesses to get timely resolutions in an industry where time is money. Additionally, companies must navigate a complex web of local and federal laws, as cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, creating further complications and uncertainties for business owners and investors.

Judicial Concerns

The courts have noticed the surge in cannabis litigation. Before a recent bench trial, my judge expressed concern about the significant diversion of judicial resources to cannabis cases. She voiced that the unique history of cannabis combined with the informal business practices, and evolving laws, were resulting in a high volume of bench trials. The judge pointed out that contrary to cannabis disputes, non-cannabis cases with similar claims routinely settled.

Due to the strain caused by cannabis disputes, the judiciary started a grassroots campaign for change. Specifically, judges in Los Angeles are advocating for the cannabis industry to include arbitration clauses in future contracts and develop a specialized cannabis arbitration panel to ease the burden on the courts. These judges believe arbitration, faster and more cost-effective than traditional litigation, is an ideal solution for both the cannabis industry and the overburdened courts.

Is Arbitration the Answer?

Arbitration may be a lifesaver for both the California courts and the cannabis industry. It offers a much quicker way to resolve disputes compared to traditional court cases. Instead of dragging on for years, arbitration can wrap up in just a few months. This means businesses can focus on what they do best-growing, selling, and innovating and the courts can utilize judicial resources to resolve disputes as opposed to learning the intricacies of cannabis.

Additionally, because cannabis law is complex and ever-changing, arbitrators with expertise in this field are better equipped to understand and navigate challenges unique to the industry. The development of a cannabis panel to resolve disputes would be a game changer. Arbitrators on such a panel would possess specialized knowledge and skill resulting in fair and informed decisions.

However, arbitration does have downsides. Arbitration is by definition more expensive as the parties must pay the arbitrator's costs. Additionally, there are very limited appeal rights, which means that a losing party will often be stuck with the arbitrator's decision.

Conclusion: Lighting the Way Forward

As California's cannabis industry blossoms, so too do its legal challenges. Arbitration is swift and expert-driven t disputes under control, ensuring businesses stay on track and courts remain unclogged. As the cannabis market surges, the embrace of arbitration must grow with it. This approach guarantees that the cannabis industry won't fizzle but will remain hot into the future.

