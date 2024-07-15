The Week In Weed: July 12, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see that the Eastern Band of Cherokee is opening up their dispensaries to all federally-recognized tribal members, while the North Carolina legislature rejected a medical marijuana bill. Delaware's governor has a cannabis measure to consider. Activists in three states are gathering signatures for ballot measures. And finally, Whoopi Goldberg is launching a cannabis product brand.

EASTERN BAND OF CHEROKEE / NORTH CAROLINA

In a follow-up to a post from last month, we have updates on the situation in North Carolina. The Eastern Band of Cherokee have opened up their dispensaries for adult-use sales, not only to their own members, but to members of any federally-recognized tribe. Meanwhile, the North Carolina legislature has, once again, declined to approve a medical cannabis bill.

DELAWARE

Delaware's governor, John Carney (D) is not a fan of legalized cannabis. The legislation allowing adult-use marijuana in the state was passed without his signature last year. Now, the legislature has sent him a new bill that would provide a way for existing medical cannabis companies to participate in the new market. Existing companies would receive a temporary conversion license that would allow them to start selling to all persons 21 and over when the new market opens, possibly in the spring of 2025.

BALLOT MEASURES

Several states may have legalization measures on their ballots this November, as proponents of expanded legal access to cannabis are turning in signatures. In Nebraska, supporters of two ballot initiatives needed 87,000 signatures to qualify; they turned in, by their count, over 114,000.

In North Dakota, a committee gathering signatures to put medical marijuana on the ballot say they've collected the 15,582 signatures they need; if they miss the mark, they have until next April to put the measure on a future ballot.

And in Arkansas, officials are checking the signatures gathered in support of a medical cannabis ballot question. They needed over 90,000 signatures; collectors say they have more than 111,000.

AND FINALLY

We've reported more than once on celebrities who are *not* involved in the cannabis industry. They are unhappy that unscrupulous persons have used their names to promote their products. This is not one of those stories. Whoopi Goldberg *is* involved in the cannabis industry. She has two brands that she's bringing to market, with a launch in Los Angeles later this month.

