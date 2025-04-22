Pulman Discusses Surge In Video Game Adaptations For Film + TV

Pryor Cashman partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, was featured in The Game Business discussing the rapid rise of video game adaptations in Hollywood following the box office success of the Minecraft movie.

In the feature, "We've Never Had a Better Moment to Adapt Your Game to Film or TV," Simon weighed in on the opportunity and risk facing game developers as studios pursue game IP at an unprecedented pace:

"I don't think this is going away. I don't think that this is a fad. This is where all of the emotionally resonant IP is coming from," Pulman says. "There is going to be more and more opportunities."

However, he cautioned developers to proceed carefully and protect their rights when entering deals with studios:

"The default position of a Hollywood studio is always going to be: 'we'll take everything, except what you expressly reserve.'"

He also noted the significant business and creative risks involved when game companies become too distracted by adaptations:

"If your team gets distracted and pulled away from focusing on the most important thing, which is the community around the game, then that can be a significant creative and business risk."

Simon's insights appear alongside commentary from the producers of the Sonic the Hedgehog films and Tomb Raider TV show, who echo his views on the importance of careful planning, long-term collaboration, and trust when adapting interactive IP into linear media.

Read the full article using the link below.

