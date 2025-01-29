Savannah Boosts Incentives To Attract Film And Television Productions

Savannah, Georgia, has upped its local incentives for film and television productions, now offering up to $175,000 for feature films and $300,000 for television series. This increase, alongside a $25,000 bonus for hiring local crew, aims to keep the city competitive in the industry. Savannah's commitment to supporting the film and television sectors is evident in these enhancements, aligning with Georgia's overall strategy to become a top filming destination in the U.S.

As film and television production across the country struggles to rebound, Savannah is making changes to its incentive program to stay competitive. The cash rebate production companies can receive for shooting feature films in and around the city has increased from $100,000 to $175,000, according to the Savannah Regional Film Commission. For television series, the rebate has increased from $250,000 to $300,000. Both incentives can be stacked onto the state's film tax credit. Savannah also offers a bonus incentive of $25,000 to productions hiring at least 50% of its crew within 60 miles of its City Hall. This incentive remains unchanged. Georgia's film tax credit is often touted as the biggest factor for the state's rise into a top filming destination in the U.S., behind California and New York. www.ajc.com/...

