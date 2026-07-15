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15 July 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | July 13, 2026

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Remember when Washington used to slow down during July? That’s not the case these days, at least when it comes to space.
United States Transport
Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
+9 Authors
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Remember when Washington used to slow down during July? That’s not the case these days, at least when it comes to space. While the Senate and House wrangled over the 2027 defense budget request, the Army established a space operations branch, and the FCC prepared to vote on overhauling the satellite licensing process. On the international stage, eight NATO allies announced they will cooperate on the development of a military satellite constellation, European and MENA space cooperation is becoming increasingly symbiotic, and NASA Administrator Isaacman confirmed the U.S. is “very much” in a space race with China.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Download the Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update - 06.29.2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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