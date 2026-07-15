Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | July 13, 2026

Remember when Washington used to slow down during July? That’s not the case these days, at least when it comes to space.

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Remember when Washington used to slow down during July? That’s not the case these days, at least when it comes to space. While the Senate and House wrangled over the 2027 defense budget request, the Army established a space operations branch, and the FCC prepared to vote on overhauling the satellite licensing process. On the international stage, eight NATO allies announced they will cooperate on the development of a military satellite constellation, European and MENA space cooperation is becoming increasingly symbiotic, and NASA Administrator Isaacman confirmed the U.S. is “very much” in a space race with China.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Download the Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update - 06.29.2026

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