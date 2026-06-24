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24 June 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 15, 2026

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Recent policy developments highlight a growing convergence between government priorities and commercial space capabilities. Congressional action in the FY 2027 NDAA is preserving key satellite programs while pushing the Space Force toward greater reliance on commercial data and services.
United States Transport
Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Jennifer Richter
+9 Authors
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Recent policy developments highlight a growing convergence between government priorities and commercial space capabilities. Congressional action in the FY 2027 NDAA is preserving key satellite programs while pushing the Space Force toward greater reliance on commercial data and services. At the same time, NASA is seeking additional funding to sustain its lunar ambitions and advancing Artemis III with continued dependence on commercial partners. Internationally, China’s push into space-enabled 6G infrastructure underscores the accelerating global competition in next-generation space technologies.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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