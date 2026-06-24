Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 15, 2026

Recent policy developments highlight a growing convergence between government priorities and commercial space capabilities. Congressional action in the FY 2027 NDAA is preserving key satellite programs while pushing the Space Force toward greater reliance on commercial data and services.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Thomas J. McCarthy’s articles from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

in United States

Recent policy developments highlight a growing convergence between government priorities and commercial space capabilities. Congressional action in the FY 2027 NDAA is preserving key satellite programs while pushing the Space Force toward greater reliance on commercial data and services. At the same time, NASA is seeking additional funding to sustain its lunar ambitions and advancing Artemis III with continued dependence on commercial partners. Internationally, China’s push into space-enabled 6G infrastructure underscores the accelerating global competition in next-generation space technologies.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.