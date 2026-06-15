Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 1, 2026

Policy developments over the past two weeks underscore a central theme of today’s space economy: the need to scale. Projections that U.S. launch demand could quadruple in the next decade, plans to develop a third national launch site to accommodate that expanded launch tempo, and a massive internal restructuring at NASA are just a few recent U.S. developments pointing to the industry’s rapid growth. At the same time the EU, as well as several member states, are focused on investing in and growing indigenous space capabilities to reduce Europe’s exposure to changes in U.S. space policy.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

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