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15 June 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 1, 2026

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Policy developments over the past two weeks underscore a central theme of today’s space economy: the need to scale. Projections that U.S. launch demand could quadruple in the next decade...
United States Transport
Thomas J. McCaffrey,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
+9 Authors
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Policy developments over the past two weeks underscore a central theme of today’s space economy: the need to scale. Projections that U.S. launch demand could quadruple in the next decade, plans to develop a third national launch site to accommodate that expanded launch tempo, and a massive internal restructuring at NASA are just a few recent U.S. developments pointing to the industry’s rapid growth. At the same time the EU, as well as several member states, are focused on investing in and growing indigenous space capabilities to reduce Europe’s exposure to changes in U.S. space policy.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update. 

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCaffrey
Thomas J. McCaffrey
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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