Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | May 4, 2026

They say things come in threes, and the past couple of weeks in space news have been no exception: the FAA announced user fees for launch and reentry that will run $30,000 per mission and increase annually through 2033. Germany kicked off a €35 billion military space program, and Russia made a three ton cargo delivery to the ISS last week.

All of this comes as Congress and the White House square off over the administration’s NASA budget request, and China moves forward with plans for a 10,000 satellite “space ground network” as part of its broader satellite internet strategy.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

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