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26 May 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | May 4, 2026

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They say things come in threes, and the past couple of weeks in space news have been no exception: the FAA announced user fees for launch and reentry that will run $30,000 per mission and increase annually through 2033.
United States Transport
Thomas J. McCaffrey,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
+9 Authors
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They say things come in threes, and the past couple of weeks in space news have been no exception: the FAA announced user fees for launch and reentry that will run $30,000 per mission and increase annually through 2033. Germany kicked off a €35 billion military space program, and Russia made a three ton cargo delivery to the ISS last week. 

All of this comes as Congress and the White House square off over the administration’s NASA budget request, and China moves forward with plans for a 10,000 satellite “space ground network” as part of its broader satellite internet strategy. 

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCaffrey
Thomas J. McCaffrey
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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