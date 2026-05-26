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26 May 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | May 18, 2026

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Another week, another reminder that space and defense come with sky‑high costs. Congress is pushing back on a proposed 23% cut to NASA’s budget with a $24.4 billion plan, while the Trump administration has requested congressional approval for a $1.5 trillion defense budget.
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Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
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Another week, another reminder that space and defense come with sky‑high costs. Congress is pushing back on a proposed 23% cut to NASA’s budget with a $24.4 billion plan, while the Trump administration has requested congressional approval for a $1.5 trillion defense budget. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the Golden Dome missile defense initiative could carry a $1.2 trillion price tag over the next two decades.

Across the globe, the space race continues to heat up. The U.S. and China are increasingly competing over space-related projects in Argentina and Chile. At the same time, the U.S. and six allies are developing a joint concept of operations to better defend space assets, while the European Space Agency is advancing its reusable “Space Rider” orbital vehicle, capable of months-long missions and return-to-Earth payloads.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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