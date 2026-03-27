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27 March 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | March 23, 2026

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This week, NASA Administrator Isaacman will meet space industry heads in Washington to ensure alignment with NASA’s evolving strategy, FCC Chairman Carr has proposed that FCC Commissioners discuss spectrum availability for “weird space stuff,” and the Office of Space Commerce is weighing whether to introduce fees for orbital collision avoidance data.
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Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Rickhoff
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If Ferris Bueller worked in Washington these days, he’d probably say, “Space policy moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

This week, NASA Administrator Isaacman will meet space industry heads in Washington to ensure alignment with NASA’s evolving strategy, FCC Chairman Carr has proposed that FCC Commissioners discuss spectrum availability for “weird space stuff,” and the Office of Space Commerce is weighing whether to introduce fees for orbital collision avoidance data.

Outside the U.S., Germany is leaning in on space, China returned to the launchpad after a month-long hiatus and Russia told the world it’s back in the planetary exploration game.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Rickhoff
Hans Rickhoff
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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