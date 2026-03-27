Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | March 23, 2026

If Ferris Bueller worked in Washington these days, he’d probably say, “Space policy moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

This week, NASA Administrator Isaacman will meet space industry heads in Washington to ensure alignment with NASA’s evolving strategy, FCC Chairman Carr has proposed that FCC Commissioners discuss spectrum availability for “weird space stuff,” and the Office of Space Commerce is weighing whether to introduce fees for orbital collision avoidance data.

Outside the U.S., Germany is leaning in on space, China returned to the launchpad after a month-long hiatus and Russia told the world it’s back in the planetary exploration game.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.