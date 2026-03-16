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16 March 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | March 9, 2026

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There has been a lot of orbital maneuvering in Washington over the past two weeks as the House Science Committee leadership rebuffed a proposed FCC rulemaking focused on space safety and admonished the commission not to drift beyond its spectrum mandate, a Senate bill sought to extend the International Space Station's life an additional two years and NASA announced it was reshuffling its lunar priorities yet again.
United States Transport
Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
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There has been a lot of orbital maneuvering in Washington over the past two weeks as the House Science Committee leadership rebuffed a proposed FCC rulemaking focused on space safety and admonished the commission not to drift beyond its spectrum mandate, a Senate bill sought to extend the International Space Station's life an additional two years and NASA announced it was reshuffling its lunar priorities yet again.

Around the world, China's expanding space footprint in Latin America is raising alarm bells in the U.S.; Europe and Beijing use lasers to achieve gigabit links to GEO and the U.S. complained about EU plans intended to protect the European space industrial base.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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