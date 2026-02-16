ARTICLE
16 February 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | February 9, 2026

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
While the signing of the Defense and Transportation–Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appropriations bills last week ended a brief partial government shutdown, funding is never far the top of the to-do list...
United States Transport
Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
+9 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Thomas J. McCarthy’s articles from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)
  • in United States
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

While the signing of the Defense and Transportation–Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appropriations bills last week ended a brief partial government shutdown, funding is never far the top of the to-do list, with the clock ticking on the administration's $1.5B 2027 budget request for the DoD (aka DoW). Beyond Washington, Russian satellites are making space leaders nervous, with EU security leaders publicly complaining about recent proximity operations by Russian satellites, lessons learned from the early days of the war in Ukraine, and Space Command inviting industry to participate in classified wargames addressing space-based Russian nuclear weapons.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

Download the Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update - 02.09.2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Charles (Chase) Hamilton
Charles (Chase) Hamilton
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More