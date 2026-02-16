Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | February 9, 2026

While the signing of the Defense and Transportation–Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appropriations bills last week ended a brief partial government shutdown, funding is never far the top of the to-do list, with the clock ticking on the administration's $1.5B 2027 budget request for the DoD (aka DoW). Beyond Washington, Russian satellites are making space leaders nervous, with EU security leaders publicly complaining about recent proximity operations by Russian satellites, lessons learned from the early days of the war in Ukraine, and Space Command inviting industry to participate in classified wargames addressing space-based Russian nuclear weapons.

