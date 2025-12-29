Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | December 19, 2025

If it felt like this was a week of seconds, it wasn't just you pining for a break over the holidays. President Trump signed the "Ensuring American Space Superiority" executive order, his second EO focused on space policy, and Jared Isaacman was confirmed as NASA Administrator after having his nomination withdrawn earlier this year.

Outside the beltway, Canada announced that it would ease restrictions on private capital investment in its defense sector, Russia said the Baikonur launchpad should be back online in February, and the Secretary of the Air Force warned that homegrown innovation – rather than the copying of American technology – is driving the rapid advance of China's space capabilities.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

