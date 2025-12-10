Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | December 5, 2025

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, it's been a busy couple of weeks in space.

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, it's been a busy couple of weeks in space. As we head into 2025's homestretch, all Speaker Johnson wants for Christmas is final NDAA language, several members want NDAA language to put investment in Chinese aerospace on the naughty list, Jared Isaacman (who earlier this year seemed destined to receive a lump of coal) has been renominated for the NASA Administrator role and President Trump this week published his national security wish list.

Beyond Washington, the European Space Agency (ESA) members committed to increased space spending and the China National Space Administration published a 22-measures plan designed to integrate commercial space into its national strategy, signaling plans to build a coordinated, state-backed commercial ecosystem by 2027.

All that and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

One more thing: Next week will be a big week for space conferences in Washington, D.C. If you're attending the International Institute of Space Law (IISL) Galloway Symposium (hosted at Akin's D.C. office and free to attend – register here) or Americas Space Forum, please stop us and say hi. We will attend both conferences.

