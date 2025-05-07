ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | May 2, 2025

It's been a busy couple of weeks in space and space policy. President Trump proposed a $6 billion cut to NASA's budget and a $1 trillion defense budget for 2026, the nominee to lead NASA is moving to the full Senate for confirmation, and the FCC is considering licensing changes that would support GPS alternatives and changes to spectrum sharing rules for non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite operators. Outside of Washington, China announced that it would lend lunar samples from the Chang'e-5 mission to U.S. and international universities, and the Hubble Telescope celebrated 35 years in space.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

