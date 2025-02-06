Immediate Assessment Of Aviation Safety (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Order an immediate return to merit-based recruitment, hiring, and promotion, elevating safety and ability as the paramount standard. Also ordering the Secretary of Transportation and the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration to review all hiring decisions and changes to safety protocols made during the prior 4 years, and to take such corrective action as necessary to achieve uncompromised aviation safety, including the replacement of any individuals who do not meet qualification standards.

Additional Documentation

