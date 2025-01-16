ARTICLE
16 January 2025

Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | January 10, 2025

AG
United States Transport
It was quite the holiday season for space: the FCC rounded out the year with a great gift, allocating additional spectrum for commercial launch and reentry vessels, and the Parker Solar Probe's record-breaking solar flyby kept it toastier than a new pair of slippers. But the holidays are over, and the new Congress has gotten down to business, electing a new speaker shuffling the leadership of several space and space-adjacent committees.

All this and more in this week's edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy newsletter.

