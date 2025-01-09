Sara And Josh Talk About The Mystery Drones Over New Jersey (Podcast)

After a hiatus, Sara Baxenberg and Josh Turner are back with a new episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones. In this episode, Sara and Josh talk

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

After a hiatus, Sara Baxenberg and Josh Turner are back with a new episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones. In this episode, Sara and Josh talk about the recent wave of reported sightings of mysterious aircrafts over New Jersey and in other places beginning in December 2024. They discuss the likely explanations for the sightings, the FAA's response, and how these developments intersect with existing drone law and policy as well as how they may affect future developments.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.