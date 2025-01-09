Sara And Josh Talk About The Mystery Drones Over New Jersey (Podcast)

After a hiatus, Sara Baxenberg and Josh Turner are back with a new episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones. In this episode, Sara and Josh talk about the recent wave of reported sightings of mysterious aircrafts over New Jersey and in other places beginning in December 2024. They discuss the likely explanations for the sightings, the FAA's response, and how these developments intersect with existing drone law and policy as well as how they may affect future developments.
