ARTICLE
5 November 2024

U.S. DOJ And DOT Launch Inquiry Into Air Travel Competition

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. DOJ's Antitrust Division and the DOT announced the launch of a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
United States Transport
Person photo placeholder
Authors
  • The U.S. DOJ's Antitrust Division and the DOT announced the launch of a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
  • In the agencies' joint Request for Information, they seek information on topics such as consolidation, anticompetitive conduct, and a wide range of issues affecting the availability and affordability of air travel options, including airport access; aircraft manufacturing and sales; airline ticket sales, pricing, and rewards practices; and labor markets for pilots, crews, airport services, union contracts, and travel agents.
  • Comments may be submitted until December 23, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More