U.S. DOJ And DOT Launch Inquiry Into Air Travel Competition

- The U.S. DOJ's Antitrust Division and the DOT announced the launch of a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
- In the agencies' joint Request for Information, they seek information on topics such as consolidation, anticompetitive conduct, and a wide range of issues affecting the availability and affordability of air travel options, including airport access; aircraft manufacturing and sales; airline ticket sales, pricing, and rewards practices; and labor markets for pilots, crews, airport services, union contracts, and travel agents.
- Comments may be submitted until December 23, 2024.
