The 2024 AlixPartners Aerospace, Defense & Airlines Outlook concludes that the ongoing post-Covid recovery is not short of challenges. The firm's global A&D co-leaders, Stefan Ohl and David Wireman, explain how supply-chain kinks, slower-than-ideal production ramps, high interest rates, and unrelenting pressure to address sustainability concerns top the list. The industry's 15,000-aircraft backlog points to a strong future – the path to getting there, however, is anything but smooth. In addition, watch one of our A&D team experts, Brian Jones, explain the outlook in an interview with Aviation Business News.

